City of Alexandria completes Pitts Street renovations

This photograph shows the renovated Pitts Street, which connects Broadway Avenue (shown in the distance) with Applewhite Street.
This photograph shows the renovated Pitts Street, which connects Broadway Avenue (shown in the distance) with Applewhite Street.(City of Alexandria)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria has completed work to reconstruct Pitts Street.

The street, which connects Broadway Avenue and Applewhite Street, is frequently used as a bypass by residents when train traffic blocks the crossing on Broadway.

The street was severely damaged by a combination of factors, including heavy industrial vehicle traffic.

This photograph shows Pitts Street as it was prior to renovation. Broadway Avenue can be seen in the distance.
This photograph shows Pitts Street as it was prior to renovation. Broadway Avenue can be seen in the distance.(City of Alexandria)

“We made a number of improvements regarding drainage and the substructure and the new roadway will safely serve the residents of that area for many years,” said City Engineer Mike Wilkinson. Final project cost came to $565,463.95 and was constructed by Bayou Rapides Corporation.

“This project is a great example of the City working to respond to the needs of residents and addressing Alexandria’s aging infrastructure,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall. “When I took office, the road was impassable. Residents were inconvenienced and asked us to do something. And now, today, we have a safe, sustainable road that should more than meet their needs for years to come.”

The Pitts Street project is just one of many projects the City is actively working on. Other recently completed projects include ditch enclosures along Horseshoe Drive and in the areas around the Alexandria Mall. Current projects nearing completion include overlay and widening of Horseshoe Drive from its intersection with Jackson Street all the way to Grove Lane and ditch enclosures along Southland Street.

For a list of current projects and their status, residents can get updates at the city website at www.cityofalexandriala.com/city-projects

