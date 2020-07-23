Advertisement

Diocese of Alexandria releases Catholic school opening dates

School districts across our area have started releasing school reopening plans.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Diocese of Alexandria has released its opening dates for Catholic schools for the 2020-2021 school year. This comes after consultation with Bishop-Elect Robert Marshall and Diocesean officials and a survey of schools’ readiness.

SCHOOL:OPENING DATE:
St. Mary’s (Cottonport)July 27 (Pilot for 2020-2021)
Holy Savior Menard (Alexandria)August 7
St. Mary’s (Natchitoches)August 7
St. Joseph (Plaucheville)August 7
Our Lady of Prompt Succor (Alexandria)August 7
St. Frances Cabrini (Alexandria)August 10
St. Anthony (Bunkie)August 10
Sacred Heart (Moreauville) August 17

“Our Catholic Schools will follow all federal, state, and local guidelines and protocols to protect our students, faculty and staff,” said Superintendent Thomas E. Roque, Sr. “Each school has developed a safety/health plan of action that will be followed. We welcome our parents and students back to our Catholic Schools for a spirit-filled, strong academic year.”

