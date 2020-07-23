Advertisement

WATCH: Gov. Edwards says no parishes can opt-out of mask mandate now

Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. John Bel Edwards(WAFB)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards said during a press conference on July 23 that the parishes that previously had the option to opt-out of the mask mandate, can no longer do so.

Edwards says that all parishes in Louisiana are under the mandate, which is now in effect until August 7, 2020. Phase 2 will extend to August 7 as well. This includes the closure of bars and the 50% capacity.

The governor mentioned that Region 6 (Central Louisiana) is especially concerning to him, specifically the Alexandria area.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. John Bel Edwards holds COVID-19 press conference.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Thursday, July 23, 2020

