Advertisement

International Paper Foundation, through the Mansfield Mill, donates $20,000 to CLTCC’s Natchitoches and Sabine Parish Campuses

Pictured are Mike Stewart, International Paper Manager, Gwen Fontenot, Sabine Valley Campus Dean, Laurie Morrow, Natchitoches Campus Dean, and Jeff Leach, International Paper Training Coordinator
Pictured are Mike Stewart, International Paper Manager, Gwen Fontenot, Sabine Valley Campus Dean, Laurie Morrow, Natchitoches Campus Dean, and Jeff Leach, International Paper Training Coordinator(CLTCC)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - International Paper Foundation, through the Mansfield Mill, has donated $20,000 to the Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Natchitoches and Sabine Valley Campuses.

As a result of the donation, students enrolled in the Industrial Manufacturing Technology and Electrician Technology programs will have access to state-of-the-art precision tools and trainers which will very closely simulate those used in local business and industry. These new tools and trainers will provide for hands-on, practical learning experiences.

“Our hope is that these precision tools will enhance the overall learning experience for CLTCC students,” said Michael Stewart, manager, Balance of the Plant, Mansfield. “We understand the importance of providing students workplace-based learning to prepare them to enter the workforce.”

”We are extremely grateful to receive such a generous donation from IP,” said Laurie Morrow, Dean of the Natchitoches Campus. “IP is a strong partner and friend to technical education and continues to support our students with their finances, time and business expertise.”

Sabine Valley Campus Dean Gwen Fontenot added, “With the help of IP, we are able to purchase highly programmed electronic equipment for the training lab that resembles what is seen in many industrial firms in the region.” Students practice troubleshooting, repairing and maintaining various parts needed to keep the machine running smoothly and effectively, as well as enhance their communication and writing skills. “We are proud to provide IP with a talent pool of graduates who are ready to succeed in the workforce,” said Fontenot.

According to Morrow, IP has hired CLTCC Manufacturing and Electrician Technology students, served on the advisory committee for various campus programs, and conducted mock interviews to help prepare students for real job interviews.

”Collaborations like this, and generous, community-minded partners like International Paper are vital to the success of the programs offered at CLTCC,” said CLTCC Chancellor JimmySawtelle. “IP serves an integral role in helping to develop courses that are relevant to today’s jobs. With machinery rapidly evolving, this type of deeper engagement with industry partners is critical to address workforce needs and opportunities.”

CLTCC offers the Advanced Manufacturing Technician program at its Natchitoches Campus along with support programs such as Air Conditioning/Refrigeration and Welding. CLTCC Sabine Valley offers Electrician Technology and Welding. Enrollment for the Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.eduor call 800-278-9855.

Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

A-Trans masks concerns

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By My Sherie Johnson
Some people are concerned about others not wearing masks while using public transportation.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hour ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Tyler's Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
Increasing rain and t-storm chances are on the way for Friday and Saturday!

News

City of Alexandria completes Pitts Street renovations

Updated: 2 hours ago
The City of Alexandria has completed work to reconstruct Pitts Street.

News

Salvation Army

Updated: 2 hours ago
Major Tim Williford discusses remotely about the school uniform giveaway.

Latest News

Education

Diocese of Alexandria releases Catholic school opening dates

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Diocese of Alexandria has released its opening dates for Catholic schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Neblett, Beard and Arsenault: Legal Difference

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wes Gralapp, Attorney, discusses over the phone about compensation for injuries after an accident.

News

Bridgett Foreman

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dr. Bridgett Foreman, physician, discusses over the phone about masking children for the upcoming school year.

News

The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Updated: 3 hours ago
COVID-19 updates in Central Louisiana

Weather

7/23 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
Morning Forecast