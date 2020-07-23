International Paper Foundation, through the Mansfield Mill, donates $20,000 to CLTCC’s Natchitoches and Sabine Parish Campuses

ALEXANDRIA, La. (CLTCC) - International Paper Foundation, through the Mansfield Mill, has donated $20,000 to the Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) Natchitoches and Sabine Valley Campuses.

As a result of the donation, students enrolled in the Industrial Manufacturing Technology and Electrician Technology programs will have access to state-of-the-art precision tools and trainers which will very closely simulate those used in local business and industry. These new tools and trainers will provide for hands-on, practical learning experiences.

“Our hope is that these precision tools will enhance the overall learning experience for CLTCC students,” said Michael Stewart, manager, Balance of the Plant, Mansfield. “We understand the importance of providing students workplace-based learning to prepare them to enter the workforce.”

”We are extremely grateful to receive such a generous donation from IP,” said Laurie Morrow, Dean of the Natchitoches Campus. “IP is a strong partner and friend to technical education and continues to support our students with their finances, time and business expertise.”

Sabine Valley Campus Dean Gwen Fontenot added, “With the help of IP, we are able to purchase highly programmed electronic equipment for the training lab that resembles what is seen in many industrial firms in the region.” Students practice troubleshooting, repairing and maintaining various parts needed to keep the machine running smoothly and effectively, as well as enhance their communication and writing skills. “We are proud to provide IP with a talent pool of graduates who are ready to succeed in the workforce,” said Fontenot.

According to Morrow, IP has hired CLTCC Manufacturing and Electrician Technology students, served on the advisory committee for various campus programs, and conducted mock interviews to help prepare students for real job interviews.

”Collaborations like this, and generous, community-minded partners like International Paper are vital to the success of the programs offered at CLTCC,” said CLTCC Chancellor JimmySawtelle. “IP serves an integral role in helping to develop courses that are relevant to today’s jobs. With machinery rapidly evolving, this type of deeper engagement with industry partners is critical to address workforce needs and opportunities.”

CLTCC offers the Advanced Manufacturing Technician program at its Natchitoches Campus along with support programs such as Air Conditioning/Refrigeration and Welding. CLTCC Sabine Valley offers Electrician Technology and Welding. Enrollment for the Fall sessions is ongoing. To enroll and register, visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.eduor call 800-278-9855.

Copyright 2020 CLTCC. All rights reserved.