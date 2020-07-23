LC conference rivals, Texas Lutheran and Southwestern, to forego fall season

RICHARDSON, Tx. (KALB) - The American Southwest Conference announced Wednesday that football affiliate members Southwestern University and Texas Lutheran University will forego participation in the football schedule for fall 2020 following approval of the institution’s requests by the ASC Council of Presidents.

This would vacate two games on the Louisiana College football team’s schedule. The Wildcats were scheduled to play Southwestern for their home-opener on September 19th. LC was also scheduled to face Texas Lutheran on October 10th at Wildcat Field.

Southwestern and Texas Lutheran, who are members of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference, requested to waive their involvement in the ASC football fall 2020 schedule due in part to suspension of other fall sports on their respective campuses by action of the SCAC last week.

The American Southwest Conference continues assessment of its athletics programming for the 2020-21 year.

