LSU prepared to hit the practice field for the first time since March

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s 45 days until LSU kicks off their season against Texas-San Antonio. Obviously there’s some hurdles in front of the Tigers to make that date stick. But Coach Orgeron is optimistic we will see the Purple and Gold on the field this fall.

“Time to get season going. Time to get camp going. Obviously this is not my decision. I’m a firm believer we need to play football with the safety of our players, and our coaches, and our fans. But I think we can do it. I know the country would be happy, and the state of Louisiana will be happy when we start playing football again. Get back to as normal as we can,” said Ed Orgeron.

That normalcy will continue Friday morning. LSU hits the practice field for the first time since March.

“Now we ready. We had a great meeting with our guys yesterday. They’re focused and ready to go. We have a practice early at 6 o’clock. We have another at 3, it’s only a walk-through, but our guys are ready. We have the same thing on Saturday. So we’re looking forward to getting a lot of our offense and defense in. We have a lot of teaching, but our guys are looking forward to being out on the field again,” said Orgeron.

Recruiting continues to heat up for the Tigers. But with Virginia and California moving their seasons until next spring, some of those kids will miss out on LSU.

“Yeah no question. The guys that we have offered, already evaluated and offered scholarships, that’s off of their junior year. Obviously we won’t have senior film. As far as late bloomers from California or Virginia, that won’t happen.,” said Orgeron.

