LSU safety JaCoby Stevens named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior safety Jacoby Stevens has been named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Stevens, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound safety from Murfreesboro, Tenn., is going into his third season as a starter for LSU. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2019 and was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week three times. He’s LSU’s top returning tackler from a year ago. He recorded 92 tackles with 9.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, and three interceptions.

The Wuerffel Trophy is known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service.” The award is named after former Florida quarterback Danny Wuerffel.

It honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

"It is so inspiring to see this record number of athletes being submitted for the award," said Wuerffel. "These young men truly represent college football's most impactful community service leaders. We are proud to honor them."

Stevens initiated and organized the register to vote campaign for the LSU football team that resulted in 100 percent of the Tigers registering to vote. He has also participated in Strong Men Academy, an organization that works with middle school and high school at-risk kids in the Baton Rouge area.

Former Tiger Rudy Niswanger was the first winner of the Wuerffel Trophy in 2005.

Stevens is scheduled to graduate in December with a degree in sports administration.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.