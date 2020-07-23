Advertisement

LSU’s All-American cornerback named to Paul Hornung watchlist

LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 24)
LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 24)(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was named to the 2020 Paul Hornung watchlist.

He is one of 50 players named to the watchlist on Thursday, July 23 by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Entering its 11th season, the Hornung Award is given annually to college football’s most versatile player by the Louisville Sports Commission and football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung.

Former Tiger Odell Beckham Jr. won the award in 2013.

Stingley established himself as one of the Nation’s top cornerbacks in college football in 2019, leading the Southeastern Conference in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21).

He was a consensus All-America and played a vital role in LSU having arguably the most dominant season in college football history.

The Tigers went 15-0 and captured the national title with an impressive win over Clemson in the CFP National Championship Game.

A very versatile player Stingley also serves as LSU’s punt returner. In 2019, Stingley returned 17 punts for 163 yards, with an average of 9.3 yards a return.

