Pelicans crush Nets “inside the bubble”

New Orleans 99-68 Brooklyn
(WKYT)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Pelicans appear to be adjusting to life “in the bubble” just fine after crushing the Nets in a scrimmage, 99-68.

E’Twaun Moore and Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the with 14 points. Brandon Ingram dropped in 12 points, but only played the first half. Jrue Holiday also contributed with 10 points.

“That’s the way we approached it, really. We wanted to pick up where we left off. We thought we were playing good basketball. I thought we did a good job, defensively, right before the hiatus came about. I thought all the veteran guys did something at some stage tonight. They were in very limited minutes and really didn’t get the rhythm that they would necessarily have in these situations, but we just wanted to get out there and we weren’t going to play guys very many minutes. We’ve got two more of these scrimmages coming up, and I think you’ll see the numbers and the minutes increase a little bit to try to get ready for the regular season,” said Pels head coach Alvin Gentry.

