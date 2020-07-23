Advertisement

Southland plans to ‘proceed with 2020 football season as scheduled’

(KBTX)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett emphasized the conference’s commitment to playing the 2020 football season in the fall.

Burnett addressed many COVID-19 related issues during the Southland Conference Media Day on Wednesday. The announcement follows FCS conferences like the SWAC, Ivy League, MEAC and Patriot League that postponed all fall sports until the spring.

“To some degree, we’re going to have to be responsive to what other conferences do,” said Burnett, “but right now our intent is to motor forward and play the schedule as it currently lies.”

“We want our fans there. Our athletic directors, our presidents want to have full stadiums for whatever capacity by percentage they can have.”

“They will have to follow local guidance on what capacity they’ll be allowed. We are watching what our states say and local communities say and we are going to have to live with that,” said Burnett. “We will not have a conference standard that supersedes any of that.”

The Southland conference’s first scheduled game is a non-conference matchup between Central Arkansas and Austin Peay on August 29.

“That will be followed by what we think will be a full slate of games on Labor Day weekend,” said Burnett. “We anticipate our football camps opening soon with our focus on student-athletes beginning preseason practices as they normally do.”

NCAA Division I football programs are allowed up to an hour of walk-through practice beginning Friday, July 24. Players can use a football for the walk-throughs, however, they won’t be allowed to wear helmets or pads. Teams can hold the normal, four-week preseason camp starting August 7.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

College

LC conference rivals, Texas Lutheran and Southwestern, to forego fall season

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The American Southwest Conference announced Wednesday that football affiliate members Southwestern University and Texas Lutheran University will forego participation in the football schedule for fall 2020 following approval of the institution’s requests by the ASC Council of Presidents.

College

LSU prepared to hit the practice field for the first time since March

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
It’s 45 days until LSU kicks off their season against Texas-San Antonio

College

LSU’s All-American cornerback named to Paul Hornung watchlist

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Spencer Chrisman
LSU All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was named to the 2020 Paul Hornung watchlist.

Pro Sports

Pelicans crush Nets “inside the bubble”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Garland Gillen
The Pelicans appear to be adjusting to life “in the bubble” just fine after crushing the Nets in a scrimmage, 99-68.

Latest News

College

All-Stars Brown, Colaianni highlight Demon summer entrants

Updated: 2 hours ago
The novel coronavirus pandemic wiped out almost three quarters of the 2020 college baseball season, putting an added emphasis on the 2020 summer schedule.

Sports

‘Washington Football Team’ new name of NFL franchise for 2020 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
The club announced the placeholder name Thursday, ahead of the start of training camp next week.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: 9 hours ago
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

NSU Football Kick’s off Virtual Media Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
Unlike many other conferences, the Southland Conference is moving forward with the 2020 football season, and the NSU Demons look to start something new.

Sports

‘We have no intention of canceling fall sports’ - LHSAA exec. dir. writes letter to parents, athletes

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Josh Auzenne
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine posted a letter on Wednesday, July 22, intended to let parents and athletes know the association is committed to fall sports.