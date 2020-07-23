Ville Platte man arrested for child pornography, sexual abuse of animals

(KALB) - According to Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office, a Ville Platte man has been arrested for child pornography and sexual abuse of animals.

An arrest warrant was obtained in Evangeline Parish for Isac Calderon Sierra, 22, on July 20 for possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13. He was located the same day in Rapides Parish and booked into the Rapides Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive from Evangeline Parish on the outstanding warrant.

The following day, he was rebooked at RPCC with additional charges for possession of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 and five counts of sexual abuse of animals.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Fugitive Apprehension Unit, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

