Advertisement

Airport dogs are being trained to sniff out coronavirus

This could help revive the travel industry
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN) – Researchers in England are training dogs to sniff out coronavirus infections in airport travelers.

The special canines are already a common sight in airports, usually looking out for drugs, weapons or other contraband.

Scientists believe dogs can also be trained to find COVID-19 in people even before symptoms develop.

Medical detection dogs have already been used successfully in conditions from Parkinson’s to malaria.

While dogs can catch coronavirus, there's no evidence to suggest they can spread the disease.

Researchers hope that this can help the travel industry, which has been gutted since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: moments ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

News

Stephen Waguespack discusses COVID-19 effects on business

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Stephen Waguespack, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Alliance, discusses how COVID-19 has affected businesses.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hour ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Interview: Martin Lemelle - Candidate for 5th Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Martin Lemelle, a candidate for the 5th Congressional District seat, shares why he is running for the position.

Latest News

Crime

Former caregivers accused mistreating patients at Pinecrest

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two former caregivers at Pinecrest Developmental Center in Pineville have been accused of mistreating patients

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

News

Cenla local, Bernice Batiste celebrates 100th birthday Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
One Central Louisiana woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday.

News

Bernice Batiste birthday party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Central Louisiana woman is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.