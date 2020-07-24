Advertisement

Bars and restaurants prohibited from selling take-out drinks due to COVID-19 spike in Orleans Parish

FILE PHOTO: A man in a wheelchair makes his way down Bourbon Street in the French Quarter Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New Orleans, as Tropical Storm Barry nears landfall. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City Officials gave an update on more restrictions to Orleans Parish restaurants and bars.

All bars and restaurants will now be prohibited from selling take-out and drive-through drinks starting at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 25.

Since mid-June, the average cases in the city has increased. Wide-spread community transmission is the assumed cause of the increase of COVID-19, according to the Director of the New Orleans Department of Health, Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

New Orleans City Officials will also give an update about the demolition of the Hard Rock collapse site and the recovery of the bodies of two workers who remain inside.

The Hard Rock construction site collapsed in October killing three workers and injuring man others.

The body of one of the three workers killed was recovered soon after the collapse. The other two were left inside after it was deemed too dangerous to enter the building

New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell stated at a press conference this week that they hoped to recover one of the two bodies left in the collapse by the end of the week. They expect to recover the second body next week.

Officials also plan to speak about the latest COVID-19 restrictions as the number of cases continue to rise in Louisiana.

There have been concerns about recent numbers due to community spread and residents who continue to participate in large gatherings.

