Beijing partly reopens movie theaters as virus declines

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT
BEIJING (AP) - Beijing has partially reopened movie theaters as the threat from the coronavirus continues to recede in China’s capital.

Cinemas in parts of the city deemed at low risk of infection began admitting moviegoers Friday under social distancing rules along the lines of those enforced in most public spaces.

Tickets must be booked in advance, attendance is capped at 30% of capacity and no eating or drinking is allowed during the show.

As with most venues in China, a temperature check and online travel record were required for entry.

Cinemas have been closed for around six months but began reopening this week in major cities throughout the country.

