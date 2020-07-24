Advertisement

Cenla local, Bernice Batiste celebrates 100th birthday Friday

Drive-by party parade
By Kailey McCarthy
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One Central Louisiana woman celebrated her 100th birthday on Friday and KALB got a front-row seat to the celebration!

From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., people were invited to join in a drive-by party parade to celebrate Bernice Batiste’s 100th birthday. Over 31 great-grandchildren, 16 great, great-grandchildren and all five of Batiste’s children joined in on the fun.

When we asked Batiste if she has any advice for the younger generations, she just says she’s happy to be alive and surrounded by family. Batiste also told us about some of the things she’s seen in her lifetime.

“Well she was born and raised in Pineville and in 1957 she moved to Alexandria and she retired at 65. At 65. And what else? That’s all. And you’ve been through all the wars. You’ve been through the Korean War, you’ve been through the Vietnam War. Oh yeah, I was living during that time. You lived through them all, uh-huh,” said Batiste and her daughter, Lillie Stewart.

Batiste is still able to get out and about with her walker. She tells KALB she has a huge birthday celebration with friends and family every year.

