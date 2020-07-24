Down Home LA: Tubing is your new favorite weekend plan

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the biggest challenges I’ve experienced recording our “Down Home Louisiana” series is pretty obvious: during a normal year, Louisiana’s summer is the time to avoid the outdoors like the plague. Now, it’s ironic that I’m asking you to spend your travels exploring the outdoors, to help avoid the plague. 2020 really is crazy, huh?

This summer, we’ve shown off plenty of fun places to check out without ever having to leave Louisiana. From one of my favorite drives up north, to Louisiana’s tallest mountain and a picturesque park with something for every type of traveler, we’ve had a great time showcasing the best of Louisiana. Unfortunately, it’s also been pretty hot the entire time.

So, where can we go to cool off? Enter: Tiki Tubing.

A view from above the Amite River at Tiki Tubing. (Mark Klein)

It’s as simple as the name sounds: Tiki Tubing allows visitors to rent tubes and lazily float down the Amite River in Livingston Parish, just outside of Baton Rouge. You’ll board a bus, drive a few miles up the river and forget about the world for a few hours, slowly making your way back to the car, with help from a peaceful river current. Along the route, there are 18 different beaches that floaters can stop at and make the most of their trip. Tie your group’s tubes together and stay hydrated with an ice chest on a specialty chest float. Please make sure not to bring glass in your ice chest. I noticed that some swimmers even brought snacks and Bluetooth speakers to make their journey even more memorable.

My wife and I both took the trip downriver and felt safe the whole time. I will say, we’re experienced swimmers. If we weren’t, I would think twice before taking the journey. We saw families enjoying the trip, which was great, but I would recommend younger tubers wear a life jacket, just in case.

View from the shore of the Amite River. (Mark Klein)

Before arriving at Tiki Tubing, take a minute to pre-register for your float at https://www.tikitubing.com/ This way, you can skip the line and get right on the bus that will take you upstream. They’re open Friday, Saturday and Sunday with peak visitor traffic on Saturdays. We visited on a Friday afternoon and nearly had the river to ourselves. I have a feeling this isn’t the case on Saturdays, so take this into consideration when planning your journey.

Riders are required to wear a mask on the bus for the entirety of the seven-mile journey to the drop off-site. I would recommend bringing disposable masks considering it will be hard to keep everything dry for the next few hours.

Upon arriving at Tiki Tubing, you may wonder if you’re in the right place at first glance. This business is recovering after the terrible floods that ravaged the Baton Rouge area a few years back. Keep in mind that even though there might not be much to see now, there is still a lot to do and enjoy during your trip.

One last thing: while floating down the river, please be courteous of your neighbors and nature. Pick up your trash and don’t abandon your tubes. The Amite River is beautiful and shouldn’t be full of tubes and garbage left behind. You can make a difference.

Have a great time, exploring the waters from a new perspective in Down Home Louisiana.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.