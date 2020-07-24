Advertisement

Gov. Edwards says it is ‘grossly irresponsible’ to say Louisiana is inflating numbers

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards | Source: Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate via AP
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards | Source: Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate via AP(Hilary Scheinuk / The Advocate via AP)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KALB) - Taking to Facebook on Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards had some strong words to anyone who is spreading misinformation about COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Edwards re-emphasized that one case is equal to one person, and urged Louisianians to take the threat of the virus seriously, not only due to the rise in cases, but also the concerns for hospital beds available for other non-COVID-19 related emergencies.

You can read more about the latest cases and deaths related to COVID-19 in Louisiana HERE

RELATED: Gov. Edwards: COVID-19 cases counted only once per individual

You can read Edwards’ full statement here:

For anyone out there minimizing the seriousness of the current COVID-19 situation across the state and deliberately...

Posted by Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, July 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Giving campaign inspired by national coin shortage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Samantha Morgan
At least one business has launched a giving campaign to try and address two problems created by COVID-19.

News

Money management tips during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
As the pandemic rages on, the need to manage your expenses becomes more important.

News

7/24 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Education

ROTC Summer Leadership Course adapts to Covid-19 restrictions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Alexandria Senior High School holds ROTC Summer Leadership Course with Covid-19 restrictions.

Latest News

News

ASH holds ROTC summer leadership course

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Some incoming freshmen at Alexandria Senior High School have been getting a taste of what it's like to be a part of the school’s Marine Corps ROTC program.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Hospitalizations at April Levels

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
At least 57,000 Americans are in the hospital battling COVID-19. According to various state-reported data, that number is close to what we saw in April. But now, there's a difference in the number of deaths we're seeing each day.

State

Neurologist warns of consequences of virtual learning as parents prepare for school year

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Amanda Roberts
A neurologist in New Orleans says children need to go back to the classroom to fully foster a developing brain.

Entertainment

‘Greyhound’ exhibit will be on display at USS KIDD Veterans Museum through Labor Day

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Rachael Thomas
The USS KIDD Veterans Museum is bringing to Baton Rouge a small-scale exhibit from the movie, Greyhound, featuring one of Tom Hanks’ costumes and several props used in the movie, which was shot on the KIDD.

News

Louisiana College awarded over $110K for community fitness grant

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Louisiana College has just been awarded over $110,000 to revamp the Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail on campus.

News

Down Home LA: Tubing the Amite River

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
For a one-of-a-kind adventure in Louisiana, check out Tiki Tubing.