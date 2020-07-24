Gov. Edwards says it is ‘grossly irresponsible’ to say Louisiana is inflating numbers

(KALB) - Taking to Facebook on Friday, Gov. John Bel Edwards had some strong words to anyone who is spreading misinformation about COVID-19 in Louisiana.

For anyone out there minimizing the seriousness of the current COVID-19 situation across the state and deliberately spreading misinformation, you are doing yourself, your neighbor and Louisiana a terrible disservice. A positive COVID-19 case reported to the state refers to a specific individual, whether they tested positive once, twice or however many times.

Edwards re-emphasized that one case is equal to one person, and urged Louisianians to take the threat of the virus seriously, not only due to the rise in cases, but also the concerns for hospital beds available for other non-COVID-19 related emergencies.

Even if for some strange reason, which is totally incomprehensible to me, you don’t care about COVID-19, you should care about hospital capacity when you have an automobile accident or need a life-saving procedure.

It is grossly irresponsible to suggest or imply that the state is inflating numbers.

You can read Edwards’ full statement here:

