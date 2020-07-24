Former caregivers accused mistreating patients at Pinecrest

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two former caregivers at Pinecrest Developmental Center in Pineville have been accused of mistreating patients, according to information released by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO states that on July 10 investigators with the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal filed a complaint against Casandra Montervall Frank, 50, of Morrow and Briana Nicole Thomas, 31, of Glenmora in reference to the allegations.

During their investigation, RPSO says they established sufficient probable cause that supported the allegations. Warrants were granted for Frank’s and Thomas’ arrest in reference to two counts of cruelty to the infirmed.

On July 23, both were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants. They were later released the same day after each posted a $20,000 bond.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood had this to say regarding the investigation:

“It is disheartening when informed of these types of allegations. Many victims of these types of crimes require the assistance of caregivers to help provide a better quality of development and life. As law enforcement officers, we are the voice and protectors for those who cannot protect themselves, as are their caregivers. We will continue to earnestly investigate these types of crimes and protect these individuals.”

