Giving campaign inspired by national coin shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one business has launched a giving campaign to try and address two problems created by COVID-19.

The shortage of coin change is one of the many odd economic side effects of the pandemic. The U.S. Mint is now asking the public to make purchases using exact change. That’s because the pandemic has disrupted the supply of pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.

The mint is on track to produce 1.65 billion coins per month for the remainder of the year compared to the 1 billion average coins per month produced in 2019.

“In normal circumstances, retail transactions and coin recyclers return a significant amount of coins to circulation on a daily basis,” a statement from the mint said.

“However, precautions taken to slow the spread of the virus have resulted in reduced retail sales activity and significantly decreased deposits from third-party coin processors, resulting in increased orders for newly minted coins produced by the United States Mint.”

Starting Friday, July 24, Winn-Dixie is asking people to round-up to create some positive change.

“Customers throughout the Southeast, can help combat the coin shortage and support fellow community members in need by simply rounding up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar at check out,” states a press release. “All donations will be electronically collected and the total will be rounded up to the nearest dollar to ensure all spare change makes a difference for the local communities Southeastern Grocers serves.”

They’re going to keep this going through the end of 2020.

Benefiting Organizations

The SEG Positive Change Round Up Campaign will feature several different charitable partners including:

· From July 24 through Aug. 4, customers are encouraged to round up their total grocery bill to the nearest dollar at check out in support of Feeding America® and its network of food banks. Every cent donated will aid in the fight against hunger, an ongoing issue that has increased an estimated 46% during the pandemic and impacts 1 in 6 families throughout the Southeast.

· From Aug. 5 through Aug. 25, the spare change donated by generous customers will help support the American Heart Association’s Life Is Why We Give™ fundraising campaign designed to encourage people to live healthier, longer lives through the prevention of heart disease and stroke.

· From Aug. 26 through Sept. 29, customers are encouraged to round up to support Feeding America for Hunger Action Month, a month dedicated to nationally standing together to fight hunger.

· From Sept. 30 through Nov. 3, Southeastern Grocers customers in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas can round up to support the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief, which enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from natural disasters. Winn-Dixie customers in Alabama and Mississippi will have the opportunity to support the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, and donations from customers in Louisiana will benefit Ochsner Cancer Institute.

