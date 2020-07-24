Advertisement

‘Greyhound’ exhibit will be on display at USS KIDD Veterans Museum through Labor Day

A small exhibit on the movie, Greyhound, will be available for viewing at the USS KIDD Veterans Museum through Labor Day.
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The USS KIDD Veterans Museum is bringing to Baton Rouge a small-scale exhibit from the movie, Greyhound, featuring one of Tom Hanks’ costumes and several props used in the movie, which was shot on the KIDD.

The exhibit will be on display through Labor Day, museum officials say. The movie premiered July 10.

The movie is based on the novel, The Good Shepherd, by C.S. Forester. The movie follows the story of U.S. Navy Commander Ernest Krause and his ship, the USS KEELING (voice call signal Grayhound), as they guard a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and supplies across the Atlantic during WWII. For five days with no air support, the captain and his small force of three escort ships make their way through an area of the ocean known as the “Black Pit”, fighting Nazi U-boats while protecting their cargo and soldiers.

Hanks plays the role of Krause. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue, who wrote the screenplay, star alongside Hanks. The movie was directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman. The film was shot on the USS KIDD in 2018.

The Greyhound exhibit can be viewed at the museum, which is located at 305 S River Rd. in downtown Baton Rouge. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Admission fees apply. For more information, click here, or call 225-342-1942.

