Louisiana College awarded over $110K for community fitness grant

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Good news for Louisiana College students and people who live in Pineville. LC has just been awarded over $100,000 to revamp the Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail on campus.

The $111,200 grant will fund the ‘Step It Up, Pineville’ program and a face-lift for the well-known walking path.

The trail improvements are part of a bigger plan to refurbish and update many LC buildings. LC President Dr. Rick Brewer tells KALB about 80 percent of residence halls on campus will be refurbished by the middle of next month.

When it comes to fitness, Brewer says it’s all about staying active, while also inviting the entire community to be part of LC.

“With the trail, the fitness trail available to our campus as well as people in the general community, it will have fitness stations throughout and it’s going to add (we think) obviously to the value of our college and its place in the general community.”

The trail, which will take around six months to complete, will also include new and improved lighting.

When it comes to students coming back in the fall, Dr. Brewer tells us LC will be offering online classes, in-person and a hybrid between the two.

