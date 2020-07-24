Advertisement

McDonald’s will require customers to wear face coverings

The new policy starts Aug. 1
McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.
McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.(Source: McDonald's)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Customers at McDonald’s are going to have to wear face masks when they go inside the burger chain, starting next month.

“We will ask all customers to wear face coverings when entering our U.S. restaurants effective Aug. 1,” the company said in a news release.

McDonald’s says its goal is to protect the health and well-being of employees and customers.

“The intent of this policy is to take a proactive approach and focus on quickly finding solutions when customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering,” the release said.

“In those situations where a customer declines to wear a face covering, we’ll put in place additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way.”

The chain is also adding protective panels and pausing dining room re-openings another 30 days.

McDonald’s joins companies like Walmart, Kroger, Target, CVS and Walgreens requiring customers to wear a mask to enter their stores.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: moments ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

News

Stephen Waguespack discusses COVID-19 effects on business

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Stephen Waguespack, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Alliance, discusses how COVID-19 has affected businesses.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hour ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Interview: Martin Lemelle - Candidate for 5th Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Martin Lemelle, a candidate for the 5th Congressional District seat, shares why he is running for the position.

Latest News

Crime

Former caregivers accused mistreating patients at Pinecrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two former caregivers at Pinecrest Developmental Center in Pineville have been accused of mistreating patients

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.

News

Cenla local, Bernice Batiste celebrates 100th birthday Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
One Central Louisiana woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday.

News

Bernice Batiste birthday party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Central Louisiana woman is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Coronavirus

26 deaths in 3 US convents, as nuns confront the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
At a convent near Detroit, 13 nuns have died of COVID-19. The toll is seven at a center for Maryknoll sisters in New York, and six at a Wisconsin convent that serves nuns with fading memories.

National

Press Secretary incorrectly states Paw Patrol is canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany incorrectly states children's television show Paw Patrol was canceled.