Advertisement

Money management tips during a pandemic

By Javonti Thomas
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many Americans to make tough decisions as overdue bills pile up,

This could be a troubling time for college students as many leave home and manage their finances alone for the first time.

Nathan Grant, Senior Credit Industry Analyst with credit card insider says college students need to watch what they spend especially during times like these.

“Avoid making any purchases that are unnecessary during the pandemic so every dollar can stop you from feeling the economic impact of a crisis like this,” Grant said.

Grant says you should have savings for at least three months worth of expense and monitor your bill balances. He says one of the worst things you can do is overuse a credit card.

“Keep all of your balances paid down in full,” he said. “Your credit utilization is the amount of credit being used so the lower that is, the better.”

Grant says college could be the prime opportunity for students establish credit. He says secure credit cards are a good route for those without credit history.

“A secure credit card requires a refundable security deposit that funds the card upon your approval,” he said.

The secure card uses the money used for the deposit for purchases to prevent someone from overspending. Another option is becoming an authorize user on someone’s account, but that carries it’s own risk. If the account holder doesn’t pay their bill, it can negatively impact your score.

Grant says the golden rule is making sure all of your balances are paid in full.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

7/24 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Education

ROTC Summer Leadership Course adapts to Covid-19 restrictions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Alexandria Senior High School holds ROTC Summer Leadership Course with Covid-19 restrictions.

News

ASH holds ROTC summer leadership course

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Some incoming freshmen at Alexandria Senior High School have been getting a taste of what it's like to be a part of the school’s Marine Corps ROTC program.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Hospitalizations at April Levels

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
At least 57,000 Americans are in the hospital battling COVID-19. According to various state-reported data, that number is close to what we saw in April. But now, there's a difference in the number of deaths we're seeing each day.

Latest News

News

Louisiana College awarded over $110K for community fitness grant

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Louisiana College has just been awarded over $110,000 to revamp the Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail on campus.

News

Down Home LA: Tubing the Amite River

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
For a one-of-a-kind adventure in Louisiana, check out Tiki Tubing.

News

Down Home Louisiana: Tiki Tubing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Instead of canoeing down a river, have you ever tried tubing?

News

A-TRANS mask concerns

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Some people are concerned about others not wearing masks while using public transportation.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Alexandria posts grass maintenance notice for Alexandria landowners

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria posts grass maintenance notice for Alexandria landowners.