Mysterious seeds delivered to La. resident from China; LDAF says don’t open them

LDAF says these seeds were delivered unsolicited to someone in St. Rose, La.
LDAF says these seeds were delivered unsolicited to someone in St. Rose, La.(Source: LDAF)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. ROSE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, July 24, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) says it was notified that a person in St. Rose received an unsolicited package of seeds from China.

LDAF officials say at this time, recent reports show unsolicited packages of seeds have been received by people in Utah, Virginia, Washington, and the United Kingdom.

LDAF says these seeds were delivered unsolicited to someone in St. Rose, La.
“Right now, we are uncertain what types of seeds are in the package. Out of caution, we are urging anyone who receives a package that was not ordered by the recipient, to please call the LDAF immediately,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM “We need to identify the seeds to ensure they do not pose a risk to Louisiana’s agricultural industry or the environment.”

Anyone who receives these seeds should call 225-925-4733. LDAF inspectors will collect the seeds for testing.

