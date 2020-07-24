New Orleans announces delay in removal of remaining bodies in Hard Rock collapse due to weather, equipment issues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans has announced that the remaining bodies in the Hard Rock collapse will not be removed this week due to weather and equipment issues.

As of now, no new timeline for the retrieval of the bodies has been made.

The Hard Rock construction site collapsed in October killing three workers and injuring man others. The body of one of the three workers killed was recovered soon after the collapse. The other two were left inside after it was deemed too dangerous to enter the building

New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell stated at a press conference this week that they hoped to recover one of the two bodies left in the collapse by the end of the week. They expect to recover the second body next week.

