New Orleans Saints cancel four preseason games

(WVUE/Mark Lagrange)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints announced the cancellation of four preseason games, according to their latest statement. The cancellations come amid COVID-19 concerns.

“The cancellation of the preseason will allow the Saints organization additional lead-up time to prepare and provide proper safety protocols for the restart of the NFL season,” the statement said.

According to the NFL, each team and city will determine the guidelines in regards to stadium capacity or amount of fans in each stadium. These guidelines will be based on local protocols and restrictions in place. The NFL also announced that face coverings will be mandatory in all stadiums.

Despite the preseason’s cancellation, the Saints are still continuing to plan for the 2020 regular-season games. The Saints are working with local health leaders, the CDC and government officials to work out how the Superdome will operate during the upcoming football season.

Season Ticket holders are still able to receive a refund or get credit applied to their season ticket passes for next year. All resale and transfer transactions for the 2020 season have been canceled.

“The Saints thank you for your continued patience and understanding during these unprecedented times and will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available,” The Saints said in a statement.

