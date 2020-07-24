OLOL requests federal help due to surge in COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake Hospital is requesting federal help due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Officials with the hospital say they’ve requested support in order to open additional ICU beds. There’s no word yet on whether this request will be granted.

The hospital has asked for 20 nurses, 10 respiratory therapists, and 10 certified nurse assistants. This would allow the hospital to open an additional 10 to 15 additional ICU beds.

