Protest outside Rapides Parish Courthouse to protect the Confederate monument

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria group called “Protect Our Statues, Protect Our Rights, United We Stand,” gathered for a peaceful protest today outside of the Confederate monument at the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

A small group of around 15 people gathered in front of the Confederate statue.

The monument has been a big topic of discussion in the city of Alexandria, and on July 21st, the Alexandria City Council passed an ordinance to remove the statue. The ownership of the monument is still pending in the 9th Judicial District Court.

The protest group stood outside the courthouse with shirts, signs and posters that preached their message. This group said that they aren’t just protesting to save Confederate associated statues, but they want to preserve any statue that represents history in the United States.

William Liberto Jr, one of the members who organized the event, said that the goal of the rally was to let the future of the statues be decided on the ballot for the community to vote on. Liberto said, “Instead of four or five individuals making a decision to remove an important piece of history, it’s allowed to go to vote and put it on the ballot to let the entire city decide or the entire parish to decide what we should do with the statue.”

A claimed representative from the United Daughters of the Confederacy did reach out to the group and asked them to cancel their protest. This representative feared that the protest would bring damage to the statue before a decision on the future of it could be made.

The group plans on having more protests throughout Rapides Parish in the future.

Every member of the group was carrying a mask with them, however, it was up to them whether or not they decided to wear them.

