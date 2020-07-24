Advertisement

ROTC Summer Leadership Course adapts to Covid-19 restrictions

Alexandria Senior High School holds ROTC Summer Leadership Course for incoming freshmen
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Incoming freshmen at Alexandria Senior High School have been getting a taste of what it’s like to be a part of the school’s Marine Corps ROTC program.

They’ve been spending a week going through the ROTC Summer Leadership Course, entering under the title “Special Project”, and working their way towards earning the title “Cadet”. The course is a little different this summer because the students have had to practice social distancing and wear masks throughout the day, but that hasn’t stopped them from their daily activities out on the field and inside the classroom.

Senior Marine Corps Instructor, Joseph Martin Jr., says the ROTC program isn’t necessarily meant to prepare a student for a career in the military, but it has a deeper goal.

“If a child decides that he or she wants to go into the military we will sort of help guide them, but that’s not our job. We’re here to make them better citizens. We’re here to make them responsible, young individuals.”

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

ASH holds ROTC summer leadership course

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Some incoming freshmen at Alexandria Senior High School have been getting a taste of what it's like to be a part of the school’s Marine Corps ROTC program.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Hospitalizations at April Levels

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
At least 57,000 Americans are in the hospital battling COVID-19. According to various state-reported data, that number is close to what we saw in April. But now, there's a difference in the number of deaths we're seeing each day.

News

Louisiana College awarded over $110K for community fitness grant

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Louisiana College has just been awarded over $110,000 to revamp the Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail on campus.

News

Down Home LA: Tubing is your new favorite weekend plan

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
For a one-of-a-kind adventure in Louisiana, check out Tiki Tubing.

Latest News

News

Down Home Louisiana: Tiki Tubing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Instead of canoeing down a river, have you ever tried tubing?

News

A-TRANS mask concerns

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Some people are concerned about others not wearing masks while using public transportation.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Alexandria posts grass maintenance notice for Alexandria landowners

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria posts grass maintenance notice for Alexandria landowners.

National

SBA Administrator reflects on COVID-19 relief programs, future for small businesses

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Interview: Joe Bishop - Candidate for Pineville City Marshal

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Joe Bishop shares why he is running for Pineville City Marshal in the November election.