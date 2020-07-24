ROTC Summer Leadership Course adapts to Covid-19 restrictions

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Incoming freshmen at Alexandria Senior High School have been getting a taste of what it’s like to be a part of the school’s Marine Corps ROTC program.

They’ve been spending a week going through the ROTC Summer Leadership Course, entering under the title “Special Project”, and working their way towards earning the title “Cadet”. The course is a little different this summer because the students have had to practice social distancing and wear masks throughout the day, but that hasn’t stopped them from their daily activities out on the field and inside the classroom.

Senior Marine Corps Instructor, Joseph Martin Jr., says the ROTC program isn’t necessarily meant to prepare a student for a career in the military, but it has a deeper goal.

“If a child decides that he or she wants to go into the military we will sort of help guide them, but that’s not our job. We’re here to make them better citizens. We’re here to make them responsible, young individuals.”

