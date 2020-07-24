Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses his reelection bid with a new challenger in the race

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - There is a new face in the race for the seat currently held by Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA). Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins (D-LA) is making a last-minute lunge to unseat Cassidy. Perkins announced he is running in a video message on July 22.

Perkins is a U.S. Army veteran and graduate of West Point Academy who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning the the rank of captain and the bronze star. He graduated from Harvard Law School after serving.

Cassidy says he has multiple challengers and will run on his record to keep the seat he has held since 2015.

