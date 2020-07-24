Advertisement

Six Rapides 9th JDC judges re-elected, two to compete for open seat

David Michael Williams, Tiffany Sanders to try for seat vacated by Judge George Metoyer, Jr.
Rapides Parish 9th Judicial District Court
Rapides Parish 9th Judicial District Court(KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Six Rapides Parish 9th Judicial District Court judges have been re-elected without opposition after qualifying closed Friday afternoon for the November election.

  • Judge Monique Rauls (Division A), who is currently on the civil bench, joined the court in 2015.
  • Judge Chris Hazel (Division B), who is currently on the criminal bench and filled the vacant seat left by Judge Tom Yeager in 2018, will begin his first full term.
  • Judge Mary Doggett (Division C), who is currently on the criminal bench, joined the court in 2008.
  • Judge John Davidson (Division D), who is currently on the juvenile bench, joined the court in 2004.
  • Judge Patricia Koch (Division E), who is currently on the civil bench, was elected in 2005.
  • Judge Greg Beard (Division G), who is currently on the criminal bench, was elected in 2015.

Judge George Metoyer, Jr. (Division F), who presides on the civil bench, was elected in 1992. Metoyer will retire at the end of his term. Two candidates have qualified to run to fill his seat - David Michael Williams and Tiffany Sanders.

Williams is currently the City Attorney for the City of Alexandria. Prior to his appointment, Williams worked in private practice where he practiced in the areas of criminal law, municipal and local government defense, real estate issues, and family law.

Sanders is currently in private practice where she practices criminal, civil, juvenile and municipal law. She also has experience as an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Alexandria and as an Assistant City Prosecutor for the Alexandria City Court.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Stephen Waguespack discusses COVID-19 effects on business

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
Stephen Waguespack, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Alliance, discusses how COVID-19 has affected businesses.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 1 hour ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Interview: Martin Lemelle - Candidate for 5th Congressional District

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Martin Lemelle, a candidate for the 5th Congressional District seat, shares why he is running for the position.

Crime

Former caregivers accused mistreating patients at Pinecrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two former caregivers at Pinecrest Developmental Center in Pineville have been accused of mistreating patients

News

Cenla local, Bernice Batiste celebrates 100th birthday Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
One Central Louisiana woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday.

Latest News

News

Bernice Batiste birthday party

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A Central Louisiana woman is celebrating her 100th birthday.

News

Protest outside Rapides Parish Courthouse to protect the Confederate monument

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Protest outside Rapides Parish Courthouse to protect the Confederate monument

News

Peaceful protest to protect Rapides Parish confederate statue

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
An Alexandria group called "Protect our Statues, Protect our Rights, United We Stand," gathered for a peaceful protest outside of the confederate monument at the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Meet the man behind the mask: Dr. David Holcombe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Dr. David Holcombe is leading the charge against COVID-19 in central Louisiana. Learn more about "the man behind the mask".

News

Holcombe: Meeting the Man Behind the Mask

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
There's a face you've seen and a voice you've heard regularly here on KALB since the COVID-19 pandemic started last spring. Dr. David Holcombe - the medical director for the Office of Public Health's Region 6.