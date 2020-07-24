Six Rapides 9th JDC judges re-elected, two to compete for open seat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Six Rapides Parish 9th Judicial District Court judges have been re-elected without opposition after qualifying closed Friday afternoon for the November election.

Judge Monique Rauls (Division A), who is currently on the civil bench, joined the court in 2015.

Judge Chris Hazel (Division B), who is currently on the criminal bench and filled the vacant seat left by Judge Tom Yeager in 2018, will begin his first full term.

Judge Mary Doggett (Division C), who is currently on the criminal bench, joined the court in 2008.

Judge John Davidson (Division D), who is currently on the juvenile bench, joined the court in 2004.

Judge Patricia Koch (Division E), who is currently on the civil bench, was elected in 2005.

Judge Greg Beard (Division G), who is currently on the criminal bench, was elected in 2015.

Judge George Metoyer, Jr. (Division F), who presides on the civil bench, was elected in 1992. Metoyer will retire at the end of his term. Two candidates have qualified to run to fill his seat - David Michael Williams and Tiffany Sanders.

Williams is currently the City Attorney for the City of Alexandria. Prior to his appointment, Williams worked in private practice where he practiced in the areas of criminal law, municipal and local government defense, real estate issues, and family law.

Sanders is currently in private practice where she practices criminal, civil, juvenile and municipal law. She also has experience as an Assistant City Attorney for the City of Alexandria and as an Assistant City Prosecutor for the Alexandria City Court.

