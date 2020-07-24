Advertisement

Southland Conference pushes start of soccer, volleyball seasons to Sept. 1

Team huddle shots of soccer and volleyball teams from the 2019 seasons.
Team huddle shots of soccer and volleyball teams from the 2019 seasons.(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - In accordance with a decision made by the Southland Conference, the start of Northwestern State’s soccer and volleyball seasons have been pushed back until at least Sept. 1. 

The conference member schools’ 13 athletic directors voted unanimously Thursday to approve the following: “That, through Aug. 31, 2020, Southland Conference members cancel all volleyball and soccer competitions, including scrimmages, exhibitions and countable matches. Beginning Sept. 1, 2020, each institution shall have the discretion to schedule non-conference opposition.”

The conference officially made the announcement Friday morning.

“There is a level of determination on the part of the Southland Conference membership to still hold fall sports competitions, in some form or fashion, if doing so can be done in a way that is in the best interest of health and safety of all involved. Details related to those health and safety factors continue to be scrutinized by NSU’s sports medicine staff in collaboration with our sports medicine partner, the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, and the Southland Conference office,” said NSU Director of Athletics Greg Burke.

In line with its fellow Southland Conference members, the Northwestern State athletic department continues to focus on the enhanced coronavirus/COVID-19 protocols it instituted – in cooperation with its official health partner, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center – ahead of voluntary workouts beginning in June. NSU also continues to follow guidelines set forth by the NCAA as well as local health, government and university leaders.

Copyright 2020 NSU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Pro Sports

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

Hutch in the Clutch: “From Hooping to Tik-Tok”

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Hutchison
COVID-19 forced many athletes to make use of their time when they couldn’t get in the gym,and for LSUA senior guard, Jordan Adebutu, Tik Tok was his “go-to.”

College

If college football is played, will bowls be salvaged, too?

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By RYAN D. RUSSO
College football leaders are in the process of piecing together plans for a regular season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

College

LSU safety JaCoby Stevens named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT
|
By Josh Auzenne
LSU senior safety Jacoby Stevens has been named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

Latest News

Sports

Black College Football Hall of Fame establishes HBCU Scholarship Fund

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced the establishment of a $150,000 Black College Football Hall of Fame HBCU Scholarship Fund, which will provide financial assistance for juniors and seniors that are affiliated with HBCU Football programs.

College

LC conference rivals, Texas Lutheran and Southwestern, to forego fall season

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT
|
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
The American Southwest Conference announced Wednesday that football affiliate members Southwestern University and Texas Lutheran University will forego participation in the football schedule for fall 2020 following approval of the institution’s requests by the ASC Council of Presidents.

College

LSU prepared to hit the practice field for the first time since March

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
It’s 45 days until LSU kicks off their season against Texas-San Antonio

College

LSU’s All-American cornerback named to Paul Hornung watchlist

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
|
By Spencer Chrisman
LSU All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was named to the 2020 Paul Hornung watchlist.

College

Southland plans to ‘proceed with 2020 football season as scheduled’

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:57 PM CDT
|
By Brady Renard
Southland Conference commissioner Tom Burnett emphasized the conference’s commitment to playing the 2020 football season in the fall.

Pro Sports

Pelicans crush Nets “inside the bubble”

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT
|
By Garland Gillen
The Pelicans appear to be adjusting to life “in the bubble” just fine after crushing the Nets in a scrimmage, 99-68.