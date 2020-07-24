Tropical Storm Hanna forms; Gonzalo strength remains steady

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) - A gulf depression strengthened into a tropical storm late Thursday, triggering watches and warnings along the southern coast of the continental United States.

Tropical Storm Hanna was the earliest eighth Atlantic named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Harvey in 2005. The National Hurricane Center says Hanna is located 385 miles east, southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

(Source: National Hurricane Center)

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is continuing to move across the Atlantic, though forecasters say it hadn’t strengthened for nearly a day. As of late Thursday night, Gonzalo was centered about 730 miles east of the southern Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

