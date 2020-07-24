Vessel hits, severs water line between Grand Isle and Lafitte

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Officials in Jefferson Parish say a vessel hit and severed the water line between Lafitte and Grand Isle Thursday.

The Jefferson Parish Water Department rushed to restore water to the island because the water supply was expected to run out Friday morning.

A barge carrying 420,000 gallons of water was expected to be loaded and shipped to Lafitte by Noon. If weather allows, the water will take approximately four hours to reach Lafitte from Grand Isle.

Until water pressure is restored, Jefferson Parish officials will be delivering approximately 20,000 bottles of water to be distributed at the Grand Isle Multiplex located at 3101 Highway 1 beginning at 1 p.m.

