Advertisement

Woman sentenced to 12 years in jail for leaving dog named Roleaux to die in stolen car

David Mohr's dog, Roleaux
David Mohr's dog, Roleaux(Source: David Mohr)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman convicted of stealing a truck parked outside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop with a dog inside back in July of 2019 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore tells WAFB’s Scottie Hunter.

The dog, named Roleaux, was found dead after being left in the truck after it was abandoned by Leslie Aguillard, authorities say.

On March 9, Aguillard pleaded guilty to carjacking, aggravated second-degree battery, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Moore says Aguillard was convicted and sentenced Thursday, July 23 to 12 years for carjacking, 10 years for aggravated cruelty to an animal, and 12 years for second-degree battery.

However, Moore says she will serve the sentences concurrently, meaning she will spend 12 years total in prison.

Roleaux’s owner, David Mohr, posted to social media Thursday saying “justice has been served [for Roleaux].”

Mohr was hospitalized due to injuries he suffered while trying to stop Aguillard from stealing his truck, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Money management tips during a pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Javonti Thomas
As the pandemic rages on, the need to manage your expenses becomes more important.

News

7/24 Adaleigh's Morning Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Education

ROTC Summer Leadership Course adapts to Covid-19 restrictions

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
Alexandria Senior High School holds ROTC Summer Leadership Course with Covid-19 restrictions.

News

ASH holds ROTC summer leadership course

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
Some incoming freshmen at Alexandria Senior High School have been getting a taste of what it's like to be a part of the school’s Marine Corps ROTC program.

News

COVID-19 Tracker: Hospitalizations at April Levels

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
At least 57,000 Americans are in the hospital battling COVID-19. According to various state-reported data, that number is close to what we saw in April. But now, there's a difference in the number of deaths we're seeing each day.

Latest News

News

Louisiana College awarded over $110K for community fitness grant

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Louisiana College has just been awarded over $110,000 to revamp the Parrish Fuller Fitness Trail on campus.

News

Down Home LA: Tubing the Amite River

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Mark Klein
For a one-of-a-kind adventure in Louisiana, check out Tiki Tubing.

News

Down Home Louisiana: Tiki Tubing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Instead of canoeing down a river, have you ever tried tubing?

News

A-TRANS mask concerns

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Some people are concerned about others not wearing masks while using public transportation.

National

Small Business Administration talks about next batch of COVID-19 relief for communities

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alana Austin
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza talks about COVID-19 federal relief for small businesses.

News

Alexandria posts grass maintenance notice for Alexandria landowners

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Alexandria posts grass maintenance notice for Alexandria landowners.