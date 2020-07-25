Advertisement

A&E loses 49% of its audience after canceling ‘Live PD’

(A&E Television Networks)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jul. 24, 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The network A&E has lost half of its audience after canceling its hit show “Live PD.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, the prime-time viewership of the channel is down 49% from the same period last year.

“Live PD” averaged around 2 million viewers for its weekend episodes and was the most-watched show on A&E at the time it was dropped.

It’s two spinoff shows, “Live PD: Police Patrol” and “Live PD Presents: PD Cam,” were also canceled.

The shows were canceled in the wake of the death of George Floyd and their following protests.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” A&E said at the time.

Host Dan Abrams said that he was both “shocked” and “beyond disappointed” at the cancelations.

