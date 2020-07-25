Advertisement

Got seeds you didn’t ask for? Don’t plant them; report them.

Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS
Photos of seeds sent to Virginians unsolicited/VDACS(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has issued a warning about seeds that could be dangerous to the environment.

VDACS said some Virginia residents have received packages they didn’t order, containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. It’s not clear what types of seeds are in the packages, but they could be invasive plant species, according to VDACS. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

People who receive the seeds are urged not to plant them. VDACS encourages anyone who receives unsolicited seeds in the mail to contact the Office of Plant Industry Services (OPIS) at 804-786-3515 or through the ReportAPest@vdacs.virginia.gov email, especially if they appear to come from China.

According to a statement from VDACS, “Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Stephen Waguespack discusses COVID-19 effects on business

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Stephen Waguespack, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry Alliance, discusses how COVID-19 has affected businesses.

Safety

Boil advisories for Cenla

Updated: 7 hours ago
Check back for the latest updates

News

Interview: Martin Lemelle - Candidate for 5th Congressional District

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Martin Lemelle, a candidate for the 5th Congressional District seat, shares why he is running for the position.

Crime

Former caregivers accused mistreating patients at Pinecrest

Updated: 7 hours ago
Two former caregivers at Pinecrest Developmental Center in Pineville have been accused of mistreating patients

Latest News

News

Cenla local, Bernice Batiste celebrates 100th birthday Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
One Central Louisiana woman celebrated her 100th birthday Friday.

News

Bernice Batiste birthday party

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
A Central Louisiana woman is celebrating her 100th birthday.

News

Protest outside Rapides Parish Courthouse to protect the Confederate monument

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dylan Domangue
Protest outside Rapides Parish Courthouse to protect the Confederate monument

News

Six Rapides 9th JDC judges re-elected, two to compete for open seat

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brooke Buford
Six Rapides Parish 9th Judicial District Court judges have been re-elected without opposition after qualifying closed Friday afternoon for the November election.

News

Peaceful protest to protect Rapides Parish confederate statue

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
An Alexandria group called "Protect our Statues, Protect our Rights, United We Stand," gathered for a peaceful protest outside of the confederate monument at the Rapides Parish Courthouse.

News

Meet the man behind the mask: Dr. David Holcombe

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rachael Penton
Dr. David Holcombe is leading the charge against COVID-19 in central Louisiana. Learn more about "the man behind the mask".