REPORTS: NFL, NFLPA reach agreement on COVID-19 adjustments

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WAFB) - An agreement has been reached between the NFL and NFLPA about adjustments to the CBA during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tweeted a statement from the NFLPA that the deal was reached.

Official from the @NFLPA: By a vote of 29-3, the board of reps vote yes. Let’s go. pic.twitter.com/tQyeftLvvt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2020

Training camps are scheduled to start on Tuesday, July 28.

The agreed-upon deal includes an allowance for 16-man practice squads, high-risk and general opt-outs of participation due to the pandemic (deadline date to be determined), and the absence of a preseason for 2020, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported earlier Friday.

According to Rapoport, there will be a 20-day ramp-up period for training camp and a maximum of 14 practices in pads.

Click here for more

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.