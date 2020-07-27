Advertisement

2020 Ms. LSUA crowned Saturday night

60th edition of the Ms. LSUA Pageant
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA) - In the 60th edition of the Ms. LSUA Pageant, albeit a slightly different format, Emily Galindo came away with the crown and will represent the university at all functions over the next year.

Emily is a freshman biology major from Minden, LA. She is a member of the Biology Club and the Catholic Student Organization. Her platform topic was Changing the World: at Home and Abroad. Dr. Melissa Parks, Professor of Kinesiology, was her campus mentor. Additionally, she received the Ms. Photogenic award.

The first runner-up in the pageant was Pineville native Stacy Fussell, a senior elementary education major with a special education certification.

Ms. Monica Aguilera from Forest Hill was named second runner-up. The senior accounting major is also the reigning 2020 LSUA Homecoming Queen and the Student Government Association President. Aguilera also received the People’s Choice Award.

Other awards included:

Top Ad Sales – Harleigh Walker

Ms. Congeniality – Caitlyn Guidry

Scholastic Achievement – Lindsay Bollinger

Director’s Award – Eloisa Rubio

Judges for the evening were KALB morning anchor Javonti Thomas, LSUA alumna and Aspen Bleu owner Kristen Lemoine, and Alicia Book, former Ms. LSUA Queen.

The pageant winner receives a $1,500 scholarship in addition to representing LSUA at official school events. The first runner-up receives a $1,000 scholarship and the second runner-up is awarded a $500 scholarship. The Ms. LSUA Pageant is open to all female students regardless of age or marital status. Contestants compete in casual and evening wear categories and answer a question pertaining to their platform topic. Each contestant also participates in an interview with the judges prior to the pageant. All participants have a mentor from the university faculty or staff.

