Caddo Schools graduations begin July 27 at Independence Stadium

Graduation cap and diploma, drawing, on texture, partial graphic
Graduation cap and diploma, drawing, on texture, partial graphic(AP)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - North Caddo High School will be the first graduation ceremony for the class of 2020 in Caddo Parish.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 27 at Independence Stadium. All eleven graduation ceremonies will be held at Independence Stadium.

Each graduate can invite four guests due to social distancing guidelines. All guests will need a ticket to enter the stadium.

Families received access to a ticket site earlier this week for their free tickets. All tickets will be scanned for entry.

Graduates will be seated six feet apart on the stadium's field.

Attendees must practice social distancing throughout the event and wear masks. Those attending are couraged to arrive at the event in staggered times to limit crowding at entrances, according to a news release.

Below is the full list of ceremonies this week:

Monday, July 27

  • 7 p.m. - North Caddo H.S.

Tuesday, July 28

  • 8 a.m. - Huntington H.S.
  • 7 p.m. - Southwood H.S.

Wednesday, July 29

  • 8 a.m. - Green Oaks H.S.
  • 7 p.m. - Booker T. Washington H.S.

Thursday, July 30

  • 8 a.m. - Caddo Virtual Academy
  • 7 p.m. - Northwood H.S.

Friday, July 31

  • 8 a.m. Woodlawn H.S.
  • 7 p.m. Captain Shreve H.S.

Saturday, Aug. 1

  • 8 a.m. - Caddo Magnet H.S.
  • 7 p.m. - C. E. Byrd

For those wanting to watch online, click here.

Congregating before or after the ceremonies will be prohibited.

In the event of inclement weather, families are asked to watch their school’s website as well as Caddo School’s website for any changes in graduation start times.

Weather forecasts may delay morning ceremonies to different times in the day or evening. In that case, evening ceremonies may start earlier to keep graduates and guests safe.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.

