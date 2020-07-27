Advertisement

DOTD asks motorists to wear masks when using cash/credit at GeauxPass toll booth

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT
LEESVILLE, La. (DOTD) - For the safety of the traveling public and for toll collectors, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) requests that motorists wear face masks when using the cash/credit lane at the GeauxPass toll booth on LA 1.

While the left lane is for GeauxPass customers to drive through uninterrupted, the right lane is the cash/credit lane and is physically staffed by toll collectors.

Additionally, masks must be worn in all public areas of the GeauxPass customer service center in Golden Meadow. This includes the lobby and restrooms.

Safety is not only a priority on the roads, but also for motorists and DOTD employees. DOTD encourages drivers to open a GeauxPass account to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 through contact. Motorists can open a GeauxPass account by calling customer service at 1-866-662-8997 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or by visiting the GeauxPass website at http://www.geauxpass.com.

