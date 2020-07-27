Advertisement

Drew Brees announces $5M donation to build health care centers in La.

(KALB)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany announced Monday, July 27 they would be donating $5 million to Ochsner Health to help the organization build new healthcare centers throughout Louisiana “in the communities that need it most.”

“We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year,” Brees said.

