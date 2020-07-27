Drew Brees announces $5M donation to build health care centers in La.

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany announced Monday, July 27 they would be donating $5 million to Ochsner Health to help the organization build new healthcare centers throughout Louisiana “in the communities that need it most.”

“We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year,” Brees said.

Brittany and I have always tried to address the greatest needs of our communities through our foundation and personal giving. Today we are very excited to announce another donation of $5 million in partnership with Ochsner Health to build numerous healthcare centers throughout Louisiana in the communities that need it most. We will continue to bridge the gap to bring healthcare, education and economic equity to all of our communities. We are proud to bring the first of these health care centers to New Orleans East later this year. Posted by Drew Brees on Monday, July 27, 2020

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.