Education software firm moving headquarters to Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Education software company SchoolMint Inc. will move its headquarters from San Francisco to Louisiana as it consolidates its U.S. operations in Lafayette. The company’s CEO and Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement Monday.

The software firm also will relocate corporate offices from New York and Miami to Lafayette as part of the consolidation plans.

The governor’s office says the restructuring will create 178 new jobs with SchoolMint in Lafayette, with an average annual salary of more than $74,000 plus benefits.

The company has had 13 jobs at its existing Lafayette office after buying locally-based Smart Choice Technologies in 2019.

