Governor’s office releases new PSA warning young people they are not immune to COVID-19

(CDC)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 currently make up the vast majority of positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.

As such, the governor’s office has released a new video to warn young people about the dangers of the virus.

The video features a number of young people who have experienced the virus, and they say the symptoms are no joke.

Young People

Young people between the ages of 18 and 29 make up the majority of positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, and they are not exempt from experiencing symptoms or spreading the virus. Hear their stories. #MaskUpLa #lagov ⬇️⬇️⬇️

Posted by Governor John Bel Edwards on Friday, July 24, 2020

