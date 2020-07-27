Governor’s office releases new PSA warning young people they are not immune to COVID-19
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to data from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), young adults between the ages of 18 and 29 currently make up the vast majority of positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana.
As such, the governor’s office has released a new video to warn young people about the dangers of the virus.
The video features a number of young people who have experienced the virus, and they say the symptoms are no joke.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.