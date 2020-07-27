Advertisement

Harry Silver, City, Jules Green settle federal discrimination lawsuit

Harry Silver (KALB)
By Brooke Buford and Dylan Domangue
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver has settled a federal discrimination lawsuit with the City of Alexandria and Council President Jules Green that was filed back in June.

Last week, the 98-year-old councilman, who claimed the City and Green violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act, filed a joint notice of settlement into the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana in Alexandria. As part of the terms, the following clause was added: “The parties respectfully request that a conditional order of dismissal be issued, allowing for reinstatement of the matter if the settlement is not consummated within 60 days of the order of dismissal.” Judge Dee Drell signed the order a day later, officially dismissing the matter.

The decision to settle the lawsuit comes after a July 6 order from Judge Drell requiring the City and the City Council to accommodate Silver, who had missed meetings since February due to a medical ailment and his susceptibility to contract COVID-19, by allowing him to attend meetings virtually. Since then, Silver has utilized a speakerphone from home.

Silver was represented by the Bizer & DeReus law firm out of New Orleans. Druit Gremillion and Kelsey Clark represented the City. Kelvin Sanders represented Green.

