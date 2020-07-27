Local church donates bikes to Salvation Army

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Salvation Army received a generous donation from a local church on Saturday, July 25.

Over a dozen bicycles were donated to the Salvation Army by River Outreach Church to provide transportation for the men in their programs.

Since a lot of these men walk to and from places, these bicycles will help them get to their destinations a little quicker and easier.

The Salvation Army says they’re accepting donations of locks, helmets and bicycle maintenance items.

