Advertisement

Local church donates bikes to Salvation Army

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Salvation Army received a generous donation from a local church on Saturday, July 25.

Over a dozen bicycles were donated to the Salvation Army by River Outreach Church to provide transportation for the men in their programs.

Since a lot of these men walk to and from places, these bicycles will help them get to their destinations a little quicker and easier.

(KALB)

The Salvation Army says they’re accepting donations of locks, helmets and bicycle maintenance items.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Rep. Deshotel discusses expanding broadband access

Updated: moments ago
District 28 State Rep. Daryl Deshotel discusses expanding broadband access to rural areas of the state.

News

Interview: Antoine Pierce - Candidate for U.S. Senate

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Antoine Pierce discusses his decision to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Bill Cassidy.

News

Salvation Army Bike Donation Part II

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Salvation Army received a generous donation from a local church on Saturday, July 25.

News

Historic building in Bunkie being transformed into space for local vendors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachael Penton
A building constructed in 1904 on Main Street Bunkie is turning into a space for local vendors to rent spaces to sell their own products.

Latest News

News

Historic Bunkie building reopening this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A century-old building in Avoyelles Parish is getting a facelift, and reopening this fall as something completely different.

Education

Tioga High principal discusses social distancing inside the classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Rapides Parish is a little over a week away from school being back in session.

News

Harry Silver settles with Alexandria, Council President

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver has settled a federal civil discrimination lawsuit with the City of Alexandria and Council President Jules Green.

Education

Natchitoches School Board pushes back start date

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Last Friday, the Natchitoches School Board decided to push back the start date until August 31st.

News

Tioga High School's back to school plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
In Rapides Parish, they're putting the finishing touches on preparing the classrooms to get them in line with all of the new COVID-19 guidelines.

VOD Recordings

Salvation Army bike donation

Updated: 2 hours ago
Salvation Army bike donation