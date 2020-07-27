Advertisement

LWC offering job search assistance as $600 per week federal unemployment benefits comes to an end

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) to end the week ending July 25
Louisiana Workforce Commission
Louisiana Workforce Commission(LWC)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is warning people who are currently receiving federal unemployment benefits that those benefits are coming to an end the week ending in July 25.

During the pandemic, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) funds were drawn entirely from federal money. The LWC does not have the ability to extend those benefits.

Once extra federal benefits end, those still in need of assistance may qualify for the following:

  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) - It allows those who have exhausted benefits under regular unemployment compensation, which is 26 weeks in Louisiana, to receive 13 weeks of additional benefits (La. max benefit of $247).
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) - Designated for self-employed people and others who are not eligible for regular unemployment benefits, and who are out of work due to COVID-19. The benefit amount ranges from $107 to $247 each week. This benefit program will remain for eligible individuals through the end of 2020.

The maximum amount someone can receive in unemployment benefits from the State of Louisiana per week is $247. LWC is unable to increase this threshold under current Louisiana statute. Those currently receiving state benefits will continue to receive money pending their ongoing eligibility.

LWC says since March 22, it has paid out nearly $5 billion ($4,949,839,298.49) in unemployment benefits, nearly $4 billion ($3,875,829,914.71) of which was FPUC-related.

“The LWC has been supporting Louisianans since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and we’re going to keep that same energy moving forward,” said LWC Secretary Ava Dejoie. “We have a team of employment specialists standing ready to assist individuals in job-searching, resume building, and essential-skill improving to put them back to work.”

Click here to browse available positions from some of the state’s largest employers. Users must create an account to explore available jobs.

