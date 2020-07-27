Advertisement

Northeast Louisiana school start dates

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The following are the start dates for schools in Northeast Louisiana. Please check each school system’s website for specifics, changes and updates.

  • Ouachita Parish's first full day will be on August 31.
  • Union Parish will start on September 8.
  • Lincoln Parish will start on August 19.
  • Richland Parish will start on August 26.
  • Jackson Parish will start on August 28.
  • Catahoula Parish will start on August 14.
  • Concordia Parish will start on August 7.
  • La Salle Parish will start on August 13.
  • Caldwell Parish will start on August 13, 14, 18. They’re having three groups come in on different days for in-person classes and then all of them should be there by the 19th. Virtual for some starts on the 25th
  • Tensas Parish will start on August 17.

