Northeast Louisiana school start dates
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The following are the start dates for schools in Northeast Louisiana. Please check each school system’s website for specifics, changes and updates.
- Ouachita Parish's first full day will be on August 31.
- Union Parish will start on September 8.
- Lincoln Parish will start on August 19.
- Richland Parish will start on August 26.
- Jackson Parish will start on August 28.
- Catahoula Parish will start on August 14.
- Concordia Parish will start on August 7.
- La Salle Parish will start on August 13.
- Caldwell Parish will start on August 13, 14, 18. They’re having three groups come in on different days for in-person classes and then all of them should be there by the 19th. Virtual for some starts on the 25th
- Tensas Parish will start on August 17.
