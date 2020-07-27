Advertisement

Planet Fitness requiring members, guests to wear masks

Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.
Planet Fitness take precautions to open gyms by June 30th.(|Jasmin Adous | Jasmin Adous)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

The fitness center chain announced Monday the mandate will go into effect in August. Employees are already required to wear face coverings.

“Gyms are part of the solution and a key element of the healthcare delivery system, providing much-needed access for people to exercise and stay healthy,” CEO Chris Rondeau said.

“Given our leadership position within the industry, we believe it’s our responsibility to further protect our members, employees, and communities so that we can all safely focus on our health, which is more important now than ever before.”

This new policy comes as the company has already implemented additional sanitation measures and social distancing strategies. Planet Fitness added an app feature that lets members know how many people are in a location.

Planet Fitness also offers at-home workout videos on its social media channels for those who don’t want to go to gyms to exercise.

The company operates more than 2,000 fitness centers in 50 states and claims to have more than 15 million members. Planet Fitness currently has approximately 1,450 locations open in 46 states.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

State Rep. Deshotel discusses expanding broadband access

Updated: seconds ago
District 28 State Rep. Daryl Deshotel discusses expanding broadband access to rural areas of the state.

Entertainment

‘Tenet’ to open internationally first, in US a week later

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By JAKE COYLE
Warner Bros. will release Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” in an unprecedented fashion.

News

Interview: Antoine Pierce - Candidate for U.S. Senate

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
Antoine Pierce discusses his decision to run for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Sen. Bill Cassidy.

National

White House Rose Garden getting face-lift

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Melania Trump on Monday announced details of a plan already under way to spruce up the White House Rose Garden, the iconic outdoor space famous for its proximity to the Oval Office.

News

Local church donates bikes to Salvation Army

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jojuana Phillips
The Salvation Army received a generous donation from a local church on Saturday, July 25.

Latest News

News

Historic building in Bunkie being transformed into space for local vendors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachael Penton
A building constructed in 1904 on Main Street Bunkie is turning into a space for local vendors to rent spaces to sell their own products.

News

Historic Bunkie building reopening this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
A century-old building in Avoyelles Parish is getting a facelift, and reopening this fall as something completely different.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

Education

Tioga High principal discusses social distancing inside the classroom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kailey McCarthy
Rapides Parish is a little over a week away from school being back in session.

News

Harry Silver settles with Alexandria, Council President

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Alexandria City Councilman Harry Silver has settled a federal civil discrimination lawsuit with the City of Alexandria and Council President Jules Green.