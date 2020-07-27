Advertisement

Public pays final respects to Georgia congressman

Mourners stand outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to pay their final respects to the late Rep. John Lewis Monday evening.
Mourners stand outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to pay their final respects to the late Rep. John Lewis Monday evening.(Pool)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - A day full of events celebrating the life of Georgia congressman and civil rights legend John Lewis ends in a public viewing of his casket.

In the middle of a pandemic and brutal heat, a wave of mourners would not be denied from paying tribute to a civil rights hero. The public viewing of Lewis’ casket took place on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. for four hours Monday evening.

After a special service in the Capitol rotunda, the public had its chance to celebrate a man who dedicated his life to civil rights and justice. The congressman inspired other African American leaders to rise.

“John gave us the roadmap. We just have to dare to pick up the baton and continue the march,” said Rep. Terri Sewell (D-Ala.).

Sewell called Lewis a father figure. Sewell traveled with Lewis’ family from Alabama to Washington after participating in numerous events celebrating Lewis over the weekend. She says while the coronavirus and heat make honoring the congressman a bit challenging, she is glad those outside the family have the chance to pay tribute to the man she looked up to in life.

“It goes to show how well-loved John was. John sowed lots of seeds into lots of people,” Sewell said.

Lewis’ colleague from Georgia, Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), says the pomp and circumstance in the wake of his passing is no more than he deserves.

“This was a man who essentially was history itself,” said Carter.

Carter remembers his time with Lewis on and off Capitol Hill fondly. He said today’s events will provide an appropriate lasting memory in the halls he walked for decades.

“What a great American. What a great person for all of us in Congress to try to emulate. And for all of us in America,” said Carter.

The public viewing continues Tuesday at 8 a.m. and lasts all day until 10 p.m. The casket departure ceremony will take place Wednesday morning.

The funeral for Lewis will be on Thursday at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 2:53 PM CDT
|
COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the U.S.

Coronavirus

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected by the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

President Trump on Russian bounties

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
President Trump on Russian bounties

Politics

Paycheck Protection Program coming to an end

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
The program is credited by government officials for saving millions of jobs, with more than 4.8 million small business owners tapping into the funds, for more than $519 billion in loans.

Latest News

Politics

Republicans choose Jacksonville for nomination 'celebration'

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT
|
By Ted Fioraliso
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made the announcement Thursday night.

Politics

Iowa voters oust Rep. King, shunned for white nationalism remarks

Updated: Jun. 2, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT
|
By THOMAS BEAUMONT Associated Press
The challengers argued that King's loss of clout, even more than the continuous string of provocative and racially-charged statements over his career, was reason enough for turning on him.

Politics

FEMA juggles pandemic and storm response

Updated: Apr. 24, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
While the Federal Emergency Management Agency is focusing on the coronavirus pandemic, severe weather is striking the Southeast. FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor discusses how the agency is responding.

Politics

COVID-19 Racial Disparities: Sen. Tim Scott calls on HHS for info

Updated: Apr. 9, 2020 at 7:25 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) writes letter to HHS Secretary Azar, asking for more information on coronavirus racial disparities.

Politics

Senate passes coronavirus aid deal

Updated: Mar. 23, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT
|
By Gray DC Staff
The vote was unanimous - 96-0.

Politics

Abraham Chief of Staff Letlow joins 5th District race

Updated: Mar. 9, 2020 at 8:23 PM CDT
Luke Letlow has worked as Abraham's chief since the Congressman was first elected in 2014.